Weather or Not: Satellite imagery

As of February 12, 2019, the G.O.E.S.-17 weather satellite is fully operational, just one year after it launched. Not only will this help the west coast of the United States, but will help meteorologists track weather patterns in Hawaii and Alaska where most weather systems start. Meteorologists will be able to see how the storms evolve over a long amount of time to better understand how they will impact the lower 48 states. G.O.E.S.-17, now known as G.O.E.S.-West will send back higher-resolution images that will help better detect wildfires and how far the smoke spreads.