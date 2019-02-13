Sheriff’s Office reports slight decline in number of crimes in Bossier Parish

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - The number of crimes reported in Bossier Parish declined slightly from 2017 to 2018, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
This comes despite “a surge in population,” authorities report.
The Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation estimates Bossier Parish’s population to be 133,000 in 2018, an increase of nearly 14 percent from the 2010 census of 116,979, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
The Sheriff’s Office recorded 852 crimes in 2018, down from 862 in 2017, in areas of the parish outside Benton, Bossier City, Haughton and Plain Dealing.
The 2018 number includes 403 crimes against persons and 449 property crimes.
The statistics show that crimes against persons were up by 2.5 percent in 2018 and that property crimes were down by 4.2 percent.
The drop in property crimes is due to decreases in the numbers of thefts, motor vehicle thefts and vehicle burglaries.
Here are the year-over-year changes by the type of crime:
“Bossier Parish continues to be one of the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana,. And we have been and remain one of the safest places to live,” Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a statement accompanying the crime statistics.
“This reduction in crime is a result of our commitment to public safety from our dedicated team of deputies, staff and Posse at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, as well as outstanding support from our residents who call Bossier Parish home.”
There were 22,426 calls for service through the Sheriff’s Office dispatch office in 2018, as well as many other deputy-initiated calls.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.