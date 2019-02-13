Sabine Parish felon going to prison for having 4 guns

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Sabine Parish man who pawned four guns is going to prison.
A federal judge Monday in Shreveport ordered 36-year-old Joseph Seth Rivers, of Converse, to serve five years and four months on a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms.
U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also ordered Rivers to serve three years on supervised release once he is released from federal prison.
Rivers pleaded guilty to the gun possession charge July 10.
Testimony and evidence presented at that time shows Rivers pawned two rifles, a shotgun and a handgun Aug. 20, 2016, at a pawnshop in Many, the U.S. attorney’s office reports.
The firearms included a .357-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver; a .22-caliber Ruger rifle, a 16-gauge Browning shotgun and a .270-caliber Remington rifle.
Rivers has been prohibited from having a gun or ammunition since being convicted in 2009 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.