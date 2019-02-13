Rapper Mystikal expected to be released from jail this morning

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -After spending more than a year and a half in jail after being accused of rape and kidnapping, Michael Tyler, also known as the rapper Mystikal, was expected to walk out of the Caddo Correctional Center overnight. However, this morning he still remains behind bars.
According to his attorney, Joel Pearce, there was a typo on a power document that was delivered out of Houston Tuesday night. Once the Caddo Correctional Center received the document they rejected it, and Mystikal was not able to post bail.
Pearce told KSLA Tuesday night he expects Mystikal to be released from jail Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Once released, Mystikal will have to wear an ankle monitor per state law.
His next hearing will be in March and his trial is set for May 20, 2019.
