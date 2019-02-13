Rapper ‘Mystikal’ released on bond in rape case after paperwork delay

Rapper Mystikal expected to be released on bond anytime now
By Felicia Michelle | February 13, 2019 at 2:01 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 2:23 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Michael Tyler, better known to most as rapper Mystikal, is free on bond.

Michael Tyler, better known to most as the rapper Mystikal, is shown before being released on $3 million bond after spending about 18 months in Caddo Correctional Center.
Michael Tyler, better known to most as the rapper Mystikal, is shown before being released on $3 million bond after spending about 18 months in Caddo Correctional Center.

After spending almost 18 months in Caddo Correctional Center, Tyler was able to post his $3 million bail Tuesday night after signing a new record deal and with help from friends and family.

The rapper, originally from New Orleans, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Those charges stem from an incident of alleged sexual assault at a local casino in October 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Since his arrest, Mystikal’s legal case has taken many turns:

His next hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Also indicted in the case were Darnell Holman, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas, on one count of obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.