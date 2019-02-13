Northwest Louisiana gospel group takes aim at violence

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s a simple message and one musical group is hoping it’s an effective message.
The campaign “Please Stop the Killing!” is aimed at finding peace amid the violence.
It’s a song five years in the making.
It was written by Voices of Deliverance founder and director Donzell Hughes.
The gospel group, which is getting ready to celebrate its 33rd year, is dedicating this anniversary to sending a clear message: Please stop the killing.
“This is not just an average anniversary or concert. It is all about trying to help someone stop the killing, to help change the mind-set of the community, the people, and especially this generation,” Hughes says.
"There are so many things luring them away from God.”
The message is personal for many in this group. Two members were killed due to gun violence.
Hughes says his cousin Anthony Terrell Baker was killed literally for no reason in 2008-09 in Bossier.
Another member, Cedric Turner of Gloster, was killed when he stopped to help someone who was stranded in Dallas. It ended up being a set-up in which he was robbed and killed.
Hughes says the live recording will be very emotional for the group.
Latraius Black dances his way through the pain. He’s a former manager at a local discount store who was robbed and shot.
William Moore and Thomas Williams are mime dancers who will be ministering through music. Through dance, they hope to bring the songs to life.
Thomas says, “A lot of these kids have a video game mentality. They think they can do something, turn the game off and come back and start over again. But it is just that serious with life. Once you take a life, people don’t think, you have to live with that mentally, you have to live with that spiritually, and that is what we are saying. The message is so strong.”
Moore says they have kids on their own that they want to feel safe.
Several victims and victims’ families plan to be in the audience the night of the live recording, making it even more emotional.
Williams says it will take a lot out of him just to finish the song.
The live recording will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church. It is free and open to the public.
Several other gospel groups will perform, including choirs from Peaceful Rest, St. Elizabeth, and Morning Star Baptist churches.
