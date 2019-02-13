New Marshall, Texas, city manager meets with residents at reception

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A number of citizens and Marshall public officials came out Tuesday night to meet and greet the East Texas city’s new city manager.
Mark Rohr took office in mid-January after being approved by commissioners in December.
He’s spent his first few weeks meeting with a lot of different people to figure out the city’s infrastructure needs and ongoing improvement projects.
Rohr says he sees a lot of potential in Marshall.
"Marshall has a lot of assets: a highway location, a lot of colleges and institutions of higher learning and the downtown," he said.
“I think the downtown is an asset. It’s in a lot better shape than a lot of the other cities I have inherited in the past," Rohr continued. "I think there’s more we can do to enhance that asset; and I think that will be an area of focus moving forward.”
He also wants to see more focus on economic development.
“We need to bring in more revenue and investment into the city,” Rohr said.
“I think the city is going to try to take the lead in terms of commercial development and try to bring in more investment via the commercial route to help the city coffers and help the citizens as a whole.”
If you were unable to make it out to the gathering, Rohr said you can reach out to him at City Hall, 401 S. Alamo St. His telephone number is (903) 935-4418. His email address is rohr.mark@marshalltexas.net.
