Job Alert: Texarkana, TX Police Department hiring officers

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a police officer, now is your chance.
The Texarkana, Texas Police Department is hiring new officers. In order to qualify, you must take the Civil Service police officer exam. To be eligible for testing you must complete an application by 5 p.m., March 1 by visiting the Texarkana Police Department website.
The entrance test will be given Saturday, March 9 at 8 a.m.
Additional Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED
- Must be at least 20-years-old and not have reached their 45th birthday
- Must be a U.S. citizen
For additional information contact the Texarkana, TX Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.