Sunny, mild afternoon

Overall, Valentine's Day is going to be a lovely day. Highs will be near or just above 70 degrees. Even though it's far from likely, a few sprinkles or light rain showers can't be ruled out. Most will have to deal will more clouds than sun and rain, though. Thursday will also be windy. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph. Friday will be another warm and mostly cloudy day. Highs on Friday will be near or just below 70 degrees.