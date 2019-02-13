Dak Prescott invites kids to his football camp

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton-native Dak Prescott is hosting a youth football camp in the ArkLaTex for the third year this summer.
The one-day Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on June 25 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Haughton High School.
The campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with Prescott. Each child will also receive a souvenir autograph from Prescott and a team photo with him.
Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.
The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
