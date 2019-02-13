Dak Prescott invites kids to his football camp

By Jennifer Duckworth | February 13, 2019 at 4:58 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:58 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Haughton-native Dak Prescott is hosting a youth football camp in the ArkLaTex for the third year this summer.

The one-day Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on June 25 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Haughton High School.

The campers will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with Prescott. Each child will also receive a souvenir autograph from Prescott and a team photo with him.

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott has become fast friends with two children, including one from the Marshall, Texas area. The children embraced him before the game.
Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.

