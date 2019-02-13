Collision claims lives of 2 women from Caddo, Jackson parishes

Collision claims lives of 2 women from Caddo, Jackson parishes
Two women died in a collision shortly before 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at U.S. Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 148 in Clay, according to Louisiana State Police.
By Curtis Heyen | February 13, 2019 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 1:09 PM

CLAY, LA (KSLA) - Two women, including a Caddo Parish resident, are dead as a result of a collision in Jackson Parish.

They are 22-year-old Corinna Hoffman, of Shreveport, and 20-year-old Madison Henson, of Eros, according to Louisiana State Police.

The two were killed in a wreck shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 148 in Clay.

A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on U.S. Highway 167 and attempting to turn left onto Louisiana Highway 148 when it was struck by a 2015 Mack in the northbound lanes of U.S. 167 the evening of Feb. 12, according to Louisiana State Police.
The initial investigation shows Henson was driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger south on U.S. 167 about five miles south of Ruston and attempting to turn left onto LA 148, Troop F Master Trooper Michael Reichardt reports.

As the car was crossing the northbound lanes, it was struck by a 2015 Mack being driven by 56-year-old Jerry Manhart, of Camden, Ark.

Henson and Hoffman, her front-seat passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jackson Parish coroner’s office.

Manhart was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

All three were properly restrained in their vehicles at the time of the crash, Reichardt said.

A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths this year.

