Collision claims lives of 2 women from Caddo, Jackson parishes

CLAY, LA (KSLA) - Two women, including a Caddo Parish resident, are dead as a result of a collision in Jackson Parish.
They are 22-year-old Corinna Hoffman, of Shreveport, and 20-year-old Madison Henson, of Eros, according to Louisiana State Police.
The two were killed in a wreck shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 148 in Clay.
The initial investigation shows Henson was driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger south on U.S. 167 about five miles south of Ruston and attempting to turn left onto LA 148, Troop F Master Trooper Michael Reichardt reports.
As the car was crossing the northbound lanes, it was struck by a 2015 Mack being driven by 56-year-old Jerry Manhart, of Camden, Ark.
Henson and Hoffman, her front-seat passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jackson Parish coroner’s office.
Manhart was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
All three were properly restrained in their vehicles at the time of the crash, Reichardt said.
A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in seven deaths this year.
