Brief warm up ahead of next cold front

Our next cold front will near the ArkLaTex on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy but rain chances look low. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 70s. Over the weekend the front will be hanging around the ArkLaTex bringing in slightly cooler air. Highs will still be in the 60s for most of us on Saturday. By Sunday temperatures will come down a little more with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A few showers are possible, but rain should remain spotty and light.