Trial date set for Bossier Parish teacher accused of rape

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A tentative trial date has been set for a former Benton Elementary P.E. teacher in the next coming months.
Aubrey “Perry” Norcross’s trial is set to begin on May 6. He faces the following charges of:
- First degree rape
- Video voyeurism
- 8 counts of juvenile molestation
- 2 counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile.
It was reported on Feb. 5 that the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s office could offer Norcross a plea deal.
The DA's office says they're still talking to victims before an offer is made.
The offer could eliminate forcing the children to testify about his alleged incidents.
All of his alleged victims are under 12-years-old.
First degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence and each count of molestation carries up to ninety-nine years in jail.
He was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury in November 2018.
Norcross is being held at the Bossier Parish Max on a total bond of $3.7 million.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.