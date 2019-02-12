SPD searching for missing teen

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Have you seen 13-year-old Shakyra Gray?
On February 7, she was reported as a runaway. She was last seen in the 6000 block of Youree Drive when she was dropped off to school.
She is 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants, blue polo shirt, gray jacket, and black and white converse tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contactShreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 option #3.
