SPD requested after shots fired scare

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police and Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are safe after what was originally thought to be a shots fired call.
The call came in before 6 a.m. to the corner of St. Vincent Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatch, a deputy believed to have heard a gunshot during a traffic stop.
However, there was some sort of issue with the vehicle’s tire pressure that caused the window to explode in the back of the car, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick.
SPD officers were called in for backup, according to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.