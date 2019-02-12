Shreveport votes down $18 trash fee; but issue is not dead

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Newly elected Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was hoping to mark his first success in office with the creation of a sanitation fee.
But less than two full months on the job, Perkins discovered resistance from the City Council.
By a 6-to-1 vote, council members rejected Perkins’ proposed $18 “Clean City User Fee,” with only District G representative Jerry Bowman Jr. siding with the mayor.
Other council members described the proposed monthly garbage fee as simply too much, too fast, especially in a city with a poverty rate hovering near 25 percent.
Right now, the city of Shreveport shoulders that financial burden, paying upwards of $8.4 million out of each year’s annual budget.
Perkins’ proposal would have helped pay for salary increases for sanitation workers, to keep wages competitive and stop the loss of drivers to other communities, like across the Red River in Bossier City.
The monthly fee would also help shore up the city’s budget reserves that are described as critically low and could affect the city’s credit rating.
Despite the failure of those sanitation ordinances, Councilman John Nickelson proposed an alternative ordinance.
This would be a $13-a-month garbage fee, along with the creation of an enterprise fund to fund sanitation.
The council could vote on that proposal at its regularly scheduled meeting Feb. 26.
