Shreveport Regional Airport to offer flights to Destin, Florida

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Looking to get away? Starting in May, travelers can get a one-way flight to the beach.
Allegiant Air will begin offering non-stop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport starting at $49 one way.
Flights will be offered twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. Flights start Friday, May 17 and will run until Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
“This announcement is great news for local families looking for affordable travel to prime vacation spots,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins, in a news release. “I am appreciative of our airport’s ongoing efforts to expand the number available non-stop routes. I have big plans for Shreveport Regional. Hopefully, this is the first of several new destinations to be added."
Allegiant also offers non-stop flights to Las Vegas and Orlando-Sandford Airport.
In the past, Shreveport Regional Airport offered flights to Destin through another airline. Flights were routinely sold out.
The new route is being supported with funds from the Ark-La-Tex Regional Air Service Alliance, a local organization who’s mission is to increase air service from Shreveport.
Tickets are available now at AllegiantAir.com.
