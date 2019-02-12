Shreveport City Marshal to hold 11th Annual Amnesty Day

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Marshal Office will hold its 11th Annual Amnesty Day Saturday, Feb. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
On this day, those with outstanding warrants with Shreveport City Court will be able to have their warrants recalled and receive a new court date without the threat of arrest or additional fees.
Those with delinquent fines can get a new payment schedule as well.
Anyone who thinks they may have an outstanding warrant or delinquent fines is encouraged by Marshal Caldwell Jr to take advantage of Amnesty Day.
In order to participate individuals must come in person with their ID to reschedule a court date.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.