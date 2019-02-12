SFA football to hold open tryouts Friday

February 11, 2019 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 9:10 AM

From SFA Athletics

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Fresh off welcoming the third-ranked signing classes in all of FCS football to the Piney Woods, the SFA football team has announced the day and time of its walk-on tryout for the 2019 campaign.

The 'Jacks' walk-on tryout will take place at Homer Bryce Stadium on Friday, Feb. 15, at 2:00 p.m. All interested participants must bring rubber-soled cleats arrive at 1:00 p.m. to register for the walk-on tryout. Additionally, all participants must complete and bring the athletic training walk-on form which is included in a link at the top of this page.

Interested participants must also be full-time SFA students (enrolled in at least 12 credit hours in the spring 2019 semester).

All questions regarding the walk-on tryout can be directed to assistant coach Jared May(jared.may@sfasu.edu).