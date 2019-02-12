Ochsner LSU Health to increase minimum wage to $12 per hour

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Board of Directors for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport approved an increase to minimum wage Tuesday, Feb. 12, for all full-time and part-time employees. The $12.00 per hour change goes into effect March 10, 2019.
“Increasing minimum wage is an example of our commitment to the communities we serve," said Chuck Daigle, CEO, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. “By investing in our people, our most important asset, we improve their quality of life while supporting recruitment and retention efforts that positively impact patient care.”
The decision follows Ochsner Health System’s minimum wage rate increase earlier this year, also to $12.00 per hour, as a result of a comprehensive environmental assessment of employee needs and direct input from stakeholders.
The new pay rate will impact more than 320 employees at the health system’s Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana facilities.
