DOTD starts bridge rehab in Bossier/Caddo parishes;lane closures announced

BOSSIER/CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will begin a three part rehabilitation of US 80, Texas Street Bridge, next week.
The $6.4 million project will improve almost seven miles of US 80 from Texas Street Bridge to the Flat River in Bossier Parish.
Intermittent lane closures of both the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of US 80 will start Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Crews will be working between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Outriggers and cables will be installed during this phase of the bridge’s rehab. The DOTD estimates the installations will take one week.
On Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 the eastbound and westbound inside lanes on Texas Street Bridge will be closed.
Contractors will be setting the bridge’s concrete barriers between 10:00 p.m. Sunday night and 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Both eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed Wednesday Feb. 27 to continue the bridge’s rehab. However,this portion of the rehab is expected to take 5 months to complete.
No alternate routes has been provided yet. All work will be performed is weather permitting.
The DOTD advises motorists to proceed with caution through the construction sites, keeping an eye out for work crews and equipment in the area.
For additional information call 511 or visit www.511la.org.
Tentative closure dates for Texas Street Bridge rehabilitation:
Monday, Feb 18-24, 2019: Eastbound and Westbound outside lanes closed
Sunday, Feb. 24-27, 2019: - Eastbound and Westbound inside lanes closed
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 - July 2019: Both Eastbound lanes closed
