Don’t break the bank celebrating Valentine’s Day; Sweet ideas & freebies

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, you have to keep in mind that celebrating Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. It’s not the time to go into debt and start digging into your savings.
Remember, Valentine’s Day calls for a personal touch, a gift that shows how well you know someone, not how much you spend. Another important factor, don’t allow social media to make this holiday more expensive than it has to be. A January 2019 Valentine’s Day survey from Bankrate found that younger millennials (those ages 23 to 29) and Gen Xers lead spending because of what they saw on their social media feeds.
Here are some Valentine’s Day deals on a budget:
- Make your partner’s favorite foods at home: That doesn’t necessary mean steak and lobster; How about the kind of food him or her grew up eating but don’t get a chance to eat on the regular.
- Give homemade gifts: For instance, if you’re an artist, draw a picture for your significant other or if you’re a skilled writer, express your feelings in a poem or a romantic love letter.
- Choose a different day to celebrate: Perhaps you don’t get paid until Friday. Why not wait until then or a later day? That way you don’t have to worry about spending money you don’t have.
- Recreate you favorite date: Take him or her on a trip down memory lane by visiting a few of those places where the two of you first started to fall in love.
- Give a “gift certificate” for a week of chores like, laundry, washing dishes, cleaning, or grocery shopping. If your significant other has a busy life, they’ll appreciate this present more than they can tell you.
If you’re looking to take someone out around the Ark-La-Tex, please take a look at the Valentine’s Day dinner deals we’ve found on our Ark-La-Tex weekend page.
Additional Valentine’s Day freebies & deals:
Auntie Anne’s: Buy one heart-shaped pretzel Thursday, get one free with a coupon at www.auntieannes.com/heart-shaped-pretzels.
Cicis Pizza: Kids 10 and younger get a kid’s buffet for 99 cents Thursday with the purchase of an adult buffet and drink and a coupon.
Firehouse Subs: Get a free dessert with a coupon and a purchase at participating locations Thursday. The coupon will be posted on Firehouse’s social media accounts.
Hooters: Shred a picture of your ex at participating locations or online at www.hooters.com/ShredYourEx and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings Thursday.
Jack in the Box: Get a free five-piece Mini Churros, slice of cheesecake or regular shake with any purchase on the mobile app Thursday. Sign up for offers at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.
Maggiano's: Through Sunday, dine-in to get the “That’s Amore Meal for Two” for $85 per couple, which includes any starter or two side salads, two entrees from a select menu, two beverages and one dessert. There's also a carryout deal through Sunday.
Olive Garden: This is a Valentine’s Day takeout special. For $35.99, the dinner for two includes breadsticks, choice of soup or salad, five cheese marinara or alfredo dipping sauce, five cheese ziti al forno or chicken alfredo for a sharable entree and black tie mousse cake or tiramisu for dessert. Plus, there’s an easy way to turn the breadsticks into a bouquet.
Popeyes: Starting Valentine’s Day and for a limited time, get five pieces of chicken (mixed or tenders), two regular sides and two biscuits for $10.
Red Lobster: When you dine in at Red Lobster on Valentine’s Day and order a glass of Ava Grace, you’ll get special chocolates, while supplies last.
Seasons 52: The chain starting celebrating the “Five Days of Valentines” Sunday with a special offer each day. On Tuesday, mini bottles of Riondo Prosecco are $5 each. On Wednesday,
Starbucks: The coffee giant's Cherry Mocha drink is available through Valentine's Day.
Waffle House: For the 12th year in a row, 200 select Waffle House restaurants will be taking reservations for a special Valentine’s Day dinner Thursday. Find participating locations and contact information for locations at www.wafflehouse.com/valentine.
White Castle: The fast-food restaurant is taking reservations at participating locations for seating 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Some locations also are taking reservations Friday. Make reservations and learn more at www.whitecastle.com.
