Windy, cool and sunny afternoon ahead

A cold front will arrive on Friday. This front won't produce a ton of rain, but a few showers will be possible. This front will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures than rain chances. It's going to set us up for a cooler weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s, while temperatures will only top out in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a heavy dose of clouds. Most will stay dry on Saturday. However, a few showers will be possible on Sunday. More rain will be possible early next week as a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives.