Bossier Parish Libraries introducing new curbside pick up service

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - You can use curbside pick up at grocery stores and restaurants — and now the service is making its way to libraries in Bossier Parish.
Starting Tuesday February 19th, the library system will roll out a new curbside service at their Central, Aulds and East 80th branches. The service would be available for anyone that uses Bossier Parish Libraries but the service can be used to help those with mobility issues, moms who might have a lot of children, someone who might have broken their leg, or someone who might be sick but still need their items on hold.
Once items on hold are ready to be picked up, all you do is visit the branch, call up the front desk to verify your information, and a librarian will check your items out for you.
Upon arrival, a librarian will bring your items for you. All participants need is an ID ready for them to check.
Mandi Johnson is the Associate Director of Community Engagement and says she came up with the idea after talking with a friend who has two children with special needs in wheelchairs.
She spoke about how difficult it was for them to get around, and she wanted to create a service for others in our area that might have the same struggles.
“When you have something on hold, it really should only take like five minutes to come in and get it,” Johnson said. “But if you have mobility issues or special circumstances, that five minutes can turn into 30, and that’s a real hardship.”
Johnson says they wanted to develop something that could provide full and easy access to people.
“I use to work in a branch before I moved to our community engagement department, and we did have patrons who’d come in on walkers and just struggle with mobility and just generally need an extra hand,” said Annie Gilmer. “If we can offer them a service that just makes life easier even for vie minutes, why wouldn’t we?”
Most library patrons liked the idea.
“(It) sounds good to me, especially in cold weather,” said Sandra Johnson.
But some admitted they don’t see themselves using the service.
“I probably wouldn’t," said Jason Ennis. “I like coming in, but I could see where it would be beneficial to some people.”
Johnson says they will be testing the service out for 90 days. They want to hear feedback from the public to see if this is something they should keep and possibly improve on.
