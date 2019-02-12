Arcadia’s new mayor hopes to move Bienville Parish town forward

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In Arcadia Town Hall, Mayor O’Landis “Bubba” Millican is hard at work trying to make life better for his Bienville Parish town’s residents.
“Our focus is moving Arcadia forward. The thing we are trying to do is focus on the quality of life for the Arcadia residents. That’s the most important thing.”
Millican has succeeded longtime Mayor Eugene Smith, who passed away last year.
Millican was elected in December and sworn in at the end of the year.
He is hitting the ground running in his first few weeks.
“Moving Arcadia forward is like moving Arcadia to the next level. We are building on the foundation Mayor Smith established before us. That starts with parks and recreation, renovation of properties and just building up the town and making people excited about coming to Arcadia,” he said.
His priorities include infrastructure improvements to water and sewer, improving parks and recreation facilities and bringing business into the town.
Millican also hopes to start a chicken festival in the town similar to the Ruston Peach Festival.
The lifelong Arcadia resident began his political career at age 22 as constable for Bienville Parish Ward 1.
At just 26, he made history as the youngest mayor ever elected in the town. He’s also the first African American mayor of Arcadia.
Millican hopes those milestones can help inspire the youths in his town and show them anything is possible.
“I’m a young African American serving as the town of Arcadia’s first African American mayor. There were times I thought I would never see that happen here as well as seeing the first black superintendent here in Bienville Parish.”
“It’s all a work in progress here in Arcadia. But, I really believe in unity,” says Millican.
