Student with autism crowned Homecoming King at Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A student with autism received the honor of being named Homecoming King at a Charlotte high school, CMS tweeted Sunday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said students at South Mecklenburg High School elected Blake Rice, a fellow student with autism, as their new Homecoming King.
“We are so proud of you for this amazing display of love and inclusion,” CMS tweeted Sunday.
A video shows Blake being cheered on by students and staff members as he was crowned.
