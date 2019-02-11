Investigation launched after two teens commit suicide at youth center

COUSHATTA, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating after two teenage boys allegedly committed suicide within 72 hours of one another. The incidents took place Thursday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Ware Youth Center, in Coushatta.
They were 17 and 13-years-old.
“We have had two male residents take their own life in separate incidents. Both of the incidents occurred within 72 hours of each other," Executive Director Joey Cox released in a statement.
“As is customary to any incident of this nature, it is currently under investigation by the authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with both of these young men and their families and friends during this difficult time."
There is no further information. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
