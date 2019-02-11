Miracle Monday: Family credits nurses, doctors with saving mom, baby during birth

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport mom credits the quick thinking of doctors and nurses for saving her life and her unborn baby in the moments before giving birth.
Irina Ghattas said an unexpected emergency put her life and her baby in jeopardy when she suffered what doctors called a placental abruption.
Irina, who moved to Shreveport from Germany for a job, met and married Tharwat, a transplant from Egypt, who works for CHIRSTUS Highland as the Chief of Hospitals.
The two were expecting their first child in June when suddenly Irina started feeling unbearable pain and began bleeding.
“We went to the hospital just for a check," Irina said. "We did not think at all that we would have a baby that day. I didn’t bring my hospital bag. I thought it was just a checkup.”
As a precaution her doctor, Dr. Kerry Tynes, decided it was best to monitor her at the hospital for a few hours.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital she was in agony.
“I could not breathe. I could not move. I could not even press the emergency button on the bed," Irina said. "Luckily I had my phone in my hand and I called Tharwat who was nearby because he was working that day.”
Within 20 minutes, Irina was rushed into the operating room and her son, Rafael, was born safely.
She was also able to make a full recovery.
“I have a nice scar to remind me but everything is good."
