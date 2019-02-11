Cold front moves through tonight

Areas of rain and a few storms will continue tonight, but should be ending by sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll start tomorrow with some clouds, but expect sunnier skies by afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 with a brisk northwest wind expected. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Noon for most of the ArkLaTex. Winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph and could gust as high as 35 mph.