BAFB officially opens Cinderella’s Closet

BARKSDALE AFB (KSLA) - There’s now a place where you can donate dresses and ball gowns on Barksdale Air Force Base.
Monday, February 11th, the base officially opened Cinderella’s Closet to the public. Military spouses can come in, and borrow a dress for the Air Force Ball or any other military event all for free.
All they have to pay for is the dry cleaning once they finish wearing the dress.
“This might be their only opportunity to see their spouses get promoted, (or) win an award," said founder Jessica Rochon. “Military events, typically you’ll attend three or four of them a year and a lot of times you just can’t afford to buy $100 gown. Every time you go to an event, and you definitely don’t want to wear the same gown so this is very important.”
Rochon says they’ve already have over 200 dresses, and their goal is to continue to grow and collect more.
They are not only accepting dresses, but shoes and accessories as well.
If you are interested in donating a dress or accessories, you can call the closet at 318-406-1383.
You can also stop by any Azalea Cleaners in Shreveport or Bossier City to drop off a dress or make a donation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved