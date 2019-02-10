Work release inmate escapes from Natchitoches job site

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Corrections Division and US Marshals are currently searching for a work release inmate with ties to both Bossier and Caddo Parish.
The inmate, 33-year-old Jale Christopher Hopwood, has been missing since Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. It is believed Hopwood walked off a job site in Natchitoches.
Hopwood is described as a white male, 6′3″ tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing denim jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a denim jacket.
He was serving time in Natchitoches Detention Center for Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and was scheduled for release October 2019.
While he is not considered dangerous authorities urge that if anyone sees Hopwood do not approach him. Instead call your local authorities or dial 911.
He has been entered into the National Crime Information system for simple escape.
