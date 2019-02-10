Shreveport celebrates Louisiana Hayride Grammy nomination

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker helped celebrate the Louisiana Hayride’s Grammy nomination at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium today, also known as the original stage of the Louisiana Hayride.
The iconic music show’s "At the Louisiana Hayride Tonight” is nominated for the “Best Historical Album” Grammy award.
The country album is a compilation of artists such as Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash who played in the Louisiana Hayride.
On Sunday, an open house was held to celebrate the nomination and bring awareness of the Louisiana Hayride Foundation. Governor Edwards also joined the band and performed a couple songs.
“I want to thank you all for being good sports cause I know i’m not any good, but that was a lot of fun,” Edwards says. “We need to preserve this history for the future of our children and legacy of the state.”
The event also featured the family members of many legendary artists. They spoke about how the Louisiana Hayride’s was an important part of their lives.
Maggie and Alton Warwick are in charge of the foundation and are working to keep it’s legacy alive. To learn more about the Louisiana Hayride, click here.
