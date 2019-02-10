Parkway Wins consecutive Team Wrestling Titles

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - The 2019 Wrestling State Championships were held in Bossier City. The Parkway Panthers brought home their second consecutive team title.
5 athletes from Northwest Louisiana brought home state titles. Parkway finished with 3 State Champions. Trey Fontenot gets back on top after winning a state title his sophomore year. He defeated Clayton Hill in the D2 120 Bracket.
Fontenot’s wrestling partner Darryl Nicholas picked up the 1st place win in the D2 126 bracket defeating Colten Sonnier of Teurlings Catholic.
Connor Cloinger won the individual state title by pin in the D2 220 bracket over David Norris from North Desoto.
North Desoto’s Josh Sarpy is taking a state Title back to Stonewall with his win over Raheem Bonnet of Archbishop Shaw.
Evangel’s Trey White defeated Lakeside’s DJ Harvey in the last match of the night. The match went to overtime the last time these two wrestlers faced off, Harvey brought home the State Championship last year. Trey White won the Heavy Weight bout this and wins the D2 285 Bracket.
