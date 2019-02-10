Opening day for the Bossier Night Market

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier Night Market is hosting their first event at the Pierre Bossier Mall with shoppers coming from across the ArkLaTex.
The event is hosted multiple times a year and several small business owners say it gives them an opportunity to jump start their business.
“We opened up in October of last year and this type of event is important to get our name out there,” Two Crazy Ladies Co-Owner, Lura Brossett, says. “It’s important for the small vendors to get known and to help out the community.”
According to the event’s website, this is the first and only night-market in the Shreveport/Bossier area. Last year they had more than 20,000 people attend their opening day.
Some business owners say they do expect a smaller turnout because of the cold weather.
“It’s honestly important because so much of what we get as a country comes from elsewhere and its good to support people who make stuff locally,” Caitlin Turner says. “It also shows that Shreveport is a very important creative region.”
The event’s website says the next event is planned for September 2019 and December 2019. To learn more, please click here.
