Man arrested in connection to Shreveport liquor store shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police have made an arrest after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a liquor store last Saturday.
According to authorities,they believe Willie Rochelle, 22, is responsible for shooting 22-year-old Dakota Simpson multiple times in the upper body outside of A-1 Liquor Store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
The victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening as he was being transported to a local hospital to be treated.
On Thursday, Rochelle was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. He is being charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
