Tyler Fire Department: One child passes away following house fire on Grand Avenue

The fire department said upon entry into the structure, firefighters found multiple occupants in various locations of the home. All occupants were removed from the structure and medical care was immediately started. Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the patients were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. All patients were later transported to other hospitals in the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Shreveport areas. Two children were transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, while a third child was transferred to LSU Health – Shreveport. One adult was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, while a second adult was transferred to Medical City Plano.