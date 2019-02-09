Texas lawmakers address teacher salaries

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - According to a couple of Texas lawmakers the discussion on teachers salaries and school safety are among issues for this years legislative session and they are hoping each school district will make the decision as to how these issues are tackled.
The Speaker of The House for the Texas State Legislature made a visit to Texarkana today.
Representative Dennis Bonnen and Representative Gary VanDeaver of New Boston met with a group of area superintendents and other East Texas school administrators giving an update on this years legislative session.
"The number one issue is public education," Bonnen said.
Bonnen said $9 billion of new money has been set aside to help finance Texas public schools. He said the idea of giving teachers a $5000 across the board pay raise has surfaced.
Even though Bonnen believes teachers need more money however, he would leave the pay to be decided by the district.
“I would prefer to see the money to the districts with the ability to pay teachers the way the district see fit,” Bonnen said. “And having the dollars go in that classroom and have teachers who have experience in certain area and have years of teaching and be able to make more money than $5000.”
Another issue of concerned for these educators was improving school safety an issue legislators are taking seriously.
Representative Bonnen has been a Texas legislator for more than 20 years and serves district 25.
