Opponents argue proposed Shreveport sanitation fee stinks

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In just a few days the Shreveport City Council is expected to vote on a proposed $18 a month sanitation fee.
Ahead of that vote one council member called for a public meeting to hear from constituents. Most of the dozens of constituents who showed up Friday night at councilman James Flurry’s public meeting, inside the Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, spoke out against that sanitation fee, including Flurry himself.
Mayor Adrian Perkins has proposed that sanitation fee to help pay their drivers $15 to keep them from leaving town.
City spokesman Ben Riggs turned out to explain this is not a tax but a fee that would also help replenish city funds.
Riggs said right now the creditors have Shreveport listed at an a plus rating. If funds are not replenished the rating could go down to an A-, making it difficult for requesting loans.
Flurry himself began the meeting by saying he will also not support the mayor’s proposal, nor will fellow councilman Willie Bradford, who also turned out for the public meeting.
Both have suggested the city do the fee increase in stages. Flurry has suggested starting at a $5 a month fee and increasing it by a dollar every year.
And others suggested taking a step back and looking at the overall budget first - to see where some funding can be found elsewhere - through cuts - before asking residents to shoulder the financial burden all at once.
Both Flurry and Bradford predicted that one way or another the full council will not vote yes at the next council meeting on Tuesday, February 12, for the $18 sanitation fee.
