NPD investigates shooting at local restaurant

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a local restaurant late Friday night.
After 11:00 p.m., authorities responded to the shooting that started off as a large fight at Raising Cane’s on Keyser Avenue.
According to reports, one male was found unconscious due to the physical altercation and one male was shot in the foot, claiming he was trying to get away from the scene.
The investigation is still underway at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.
