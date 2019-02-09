Man arrested for 2018 attempted murder shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport man is behind bars after the attempted murder of another man last November.
According to reports, on Feb. 1, the alleged shooter, Christopher Williams, 29, was arrested by the Shreveport Police during a traffic stop in regards to last year’s shooting incident.
Interviews from witnesses and evidence collected from the crime scene led detectives to Williams.
The victim is still recovering from his injuries.
He was booked at the Shreveport City Jail and is currently being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on a $500,000 bond. Williams is being charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
