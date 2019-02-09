2019 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships creates economic boost for Shreveport-Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The 2019 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships are bringing 950 athletes to the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City — all competing for their shot to become a state champion.
Dozens of wrestling teams from across the state are competing in the event. South Plaquemines High School traveled more than six hours to the event.
“We are excited to be here and glad the city is seeing a revenue boost in the local economy,” Head Wrestling Coach Claude Phillips said. “We received funding from the school board and held a fundraiser to get us here.”
According to the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission, they estimate 6,000 people will impact the local economy this weekend.
Executive Director Kelly Wells says hotels, restaurants and other businesses will benefit from the increase of visitors.
Executive Director Kelly Wells also mentions that 60 hotels are full because of the event.
“The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission works to bring sports events to the area,” Wells said. “We host events 46 weeks out of the year and this year’s tournament will generate millions for the area.”
The LHSAA State Wrestling Tournament last through Saturday, to learn more about the event click here.
