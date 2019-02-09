LaDOTD announces road closures in Caddo Parish due to winter weather conditions

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Two Interstate 49 ramps have been closed on Friday night due to winter weather conditions.
The I-49 southbound flyover on-ramp to I-220 eastbound in Caddo Parish and the I-220 eastbound on-ramp to I-49 northbound in Caddo Parish are closed to drivers.
Crews will monitor the roadways and will take measures to salt any affected bridges and overpassees, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.
DOTD reminds motorists that is is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a ‘road closed’ barricade at any time for any reason.
