DOTD reopens I-49 following early morning closures

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened urban I-49 in Shreveport, Caddo Parish.
This includes the northbound lanes of I-49 between LA 526 and I-20, as well as the southbound lanes from I-20 to LA 3132.
The DOTD will continue to monitor for any weather changes that could affect the safety of motorists.
Crews will disburse where needed in the event of an emergency due to severe weather conditions.
While the roads are reopen the DOTD has advised motorists to proceed with caution through areas that may have accumulated ice over night, specifically on elevated surfaces.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
