Another cold and cloudy day ahead

The stronger portion of the cold front will move through the area Monday. Showers and storms are likely Monday and even into your Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, low 60s Tuesday. We will continue to track the threat of stronger storms will this system. It looks like we dry out Wednesday in the upper 50s. Rain could return again for Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 60s.