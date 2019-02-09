Another cold and cloudy day ahead

Good morning! Grab all of your winter gear today. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s in most locations this morning. Jacket, gloves, hat, and scarf required. Afternoon highs today only in the low to mid 40s with quite a bit of cloud cover. Don't expect a whole lot of sunshine today.
A wintery mix of precipitation continues throughout the late morning hours for the southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Bridges and overpasses will continue to stay slick around the entire ArkLaTex until temperatures rise above freezing and start to melt any ice from overnight. Make sure to take it slow and check for road closures before heading out the door. A few showers are possible late tonight making way for more rain on Sunday.
A disturbance will move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening. This will increase rain chances and will be a wet end to the weekend. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50s, but you will need to keep the umbrella handy.
The stronger portion of the cold front will move through the area Monday. Showers and storms are likely Monday and even into your Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, low 60s Tuesday. We will continue to track the threat of stronger storms will this system. It looks like we dry out Wednesday in the upper 50s. Rain could return again for Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies for Friday with highs in the low 60s.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
