Women’s only firearms class offered by CPSO

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will hold another women’s firearms class. The class will take place Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy.
The class is for female shooters who have some experience with firearms. The sheriff will teach fundamental drills, movement and marksmanship.
Participants will need 100 rounds of ammunition, a holster or purse that they use to carry their gun. If carrying in a purse there will need to be an integrated holster in the purse or a trigger guard cover.
The class is free and limited to 12 students.
Call Deputy Andrea Claiborne at (318) 681-0735 to register.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.