WATCH: Deer escapes mountain lion by jumping into backyard pool

GLENDALE, CA (KTLA/CNN) - An unbelievable scene was captured on a homeowner’s security camera in California.
A deer, running for its life from a mountain lion, jumped into Rachel Wong’s pool, fleeing from the big cat hot on its heels.
The pool may have saved the deer’s life.
"Did you watch this? This happened in my pool. It’s like National Geographic in our pool,” said Wong, who lives in Glendale.
The two animals wound up on her property after sprinting down a steep hillside behind her home.
From there, it was straight into the water.
"My husband came in and asked if something fell in the pool, and I was like, ‘Well I don’t know.’ So it was all wet on both sides of the pool, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I guess let’s look at the camera,’” Wong said. “I got the video, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’”
Local wildlife experts believe the mountain lion seen in the chase is a female named Nikita, who is known to roam around the Verdugo Mountain wilderness above Wong’s home.
Mountain lions are deadly hunters who can grow to as much as 220 pounds and run as fast as 50 miles an hour.
They can also jump more than 15 feet into the air, which is how Nikita likely got over Wong’s chainlink fence, after she and the deer got out of the pool.
"Most incredible thing I've ever seen,” said Johanna Turner with the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy. “Unfortunately probably for the deer, I think it's very possible the lion might've waited for the deer on her way out."
There wasn’t a clear sign, however, of what happened to either animal after leaving Wong’s property.
While the footage is incredible, it was a little unsettling for Wong and her neighbors.
As a new mom, Wong said she will not be letting her daughter Joey outside on her own anytime soon.
Experts say that if you ever encounter a mountain lion, you should not run away, because that will trigger the cat to chase you.
Instead, you should make yourself look bigger and create a lot of noise.
