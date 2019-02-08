UNC officials condemn blackface, Klan photos in school yearbook

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WRAL/CNN) - Some University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill yearbook photos from 1979 resurfaced this week.
The pictures showed some students wearing white hoods and robes, pretending to lynch another student in what appears to be blackface.
School officials and students on Thursday condemned the photos.
"Certainly, now or in the past, I don't believe that reflects what our university is about today, nor can I believe that it represents what it was about back in 1979," said Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
Students also expressed their thoughts on the photos.
“I was really disappointed,” Daniel Ligons said. “It hits close to home its right here, it’s my school. It’s (blackface has) been coming up in the news - (at) different schools and different settings, but for it to be right here in Chapel Hill, it’s pretty sad.”
The yearbook pictures appeared on a page for the Chi Phi fraternity.
UNC officials say the yearbook was designed and created completely by students.
David Cunningham, author of “Klansville U.S.A.” and a sociology professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said the Ku Klux Klan claimed more members in North Carolina than all other Southern states combined as recently as the 1960s.
