Tech to Market coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Tech to Market is coming to Shreveport to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and product companies.
Together they will discuss ways to bring new and high tech products to consumers and learn about the latest trends in technology commercialization and product licensing.
The keynote speaker for the event is, co-founder of the product licensing school Invent Right, Stephen Key.
The Tech to Market event is Feb. 21 at Remington Suites Hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets to attend are $10.
