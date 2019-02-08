2019 State Wrestling Championship Press Conference

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The 2019 Wrestling State Championships are being held right here at the Century Link Center in Bossier City for the 4 straight year.
The LHSAA and the Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission held a preview press conference today. Executive Director of the LHSAA, Eddie Bonnie was in attendance for the press conference as well as the Mayor of Bossier City.
Over 900 wrestlers will be competing in the tournament. A few wrestlers from this area were in attendance and can’t wait to get to work tomorrow.
