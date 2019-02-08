Shreveport man faces decades in prison for fraud

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man faces up to 30 years in prison for helping use more than 100 counterfeit checks to steal nearly $200,000 from stores and banks throughout Louisiana.
Carlos Antonious Spann, 41, also could be fined $1 million and ordered to serve five years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
His four-day trial concluded Thursday night with a federal jury convicting him of two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.
Spann is scheduled to be sentenced May 23 in U.S. District Count in Shreveport.
He is one of three Shreveport men convicted in the case.
Phelix K. Williams, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to 12 counts of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. His sentencing date is May 30.
And 23-year-old Anthony E. Johnson was pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy. He is set to be sentenced May 1.
They also face up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine and five years of federal supervised release.
The indictment shows the fradulent transactions were made October 2017 through March 2018 at banks and stores in Alexandria, Bossier City, Franklin, Lafayette, Minden, New Iberia, Shreveport and West Monroe in Louisiana and Longview, Texas.
